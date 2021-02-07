Motorcyclist hits tree in fatal crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MOTORCYCLIST died after he left the road and hit a tree south of Goulburn yesterday (February 7) afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Cullulla Road at Tarago, 40km south of Goulburn, about 12.15pm, and found the rider critically injured.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and a doctor were airlifted to the scene with the helicopter landing nearby, however, the man – believed to be aged 46 – died at the scene.

Inquiries are now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.