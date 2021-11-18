News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Thursday, November 18, 2021

Motorists slugged with all-time high fuel prices

 

 

THE price of regular unleaded is at an all-time high in Canberra, and experts say there’s no relief in sight.

The average cost of a litre of unleaded now sets motorists in the capital back more than $1.70.

All-time high petrol prices.

The most expensive price for a litre of unleaded in the ACT this week is $1.79 and the cheapest is $1.62.

The NRMA’s Peter Khoury said it’s not just Canberrans being slugged by expensive fuel prices.

“Canberra is not unique, it’s also happening globally, and I can’t see a relief in the short term,” Mr Khoury said.
“It’s really unfortunate, especially when we are trying to re-open the economy, because every dollar people spend at the bowser is one less they spend on holiday in regional and rural areas.”
A global demand for oil, as countries emerged from lockdown, is being blamed for the increase in prices.

