Motorists slugged with all-time high fuel prices

THE price of regular unleaded is at an all-time high in Canberra, and experts say there’s no relief in sight.
The average cost of a litre of unleaded now sets motorists in the capital back more than $1.70.
The most expensive price for a litre of unleaded in the ACT this week is $1.79 and the cheapest is $1.62.
The NRMA’s Peter Khoury said it’s not just Canberrans being slugged by expensive fuel prices.
