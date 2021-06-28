Mouse resurrects from long-term ‘extinction’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Pseudomys fieldi (Shark Bay mouse). Source: Australian Wildlife Conservancy. Photo: Wayne Lawler.

AN Australian mammal thought to have been wiped out for more than 150 years ago has resurfaced, according to a new study. 

Researchers compared DNA samples from eight extinct Australian rodents, as well as 42 of their living relatives, to look at the decline of native species since the arrival of Europeans in Australia.

The study showed the extinct Gould’s mouse was indistinguishable from the Shark Bay mouse, still found on several small islands off the coast of Western Australia.

According to the lead author of the study, Dr Emily Roycroft from ANU, the result is both exciting and sobering.

“The resurrection of this species brings good news in the face of the disproportionally high rate of native rodent extinction, making up 41 per cent of Australian mammal extinction since European colonisation in 1788,” Dr Roycroft said.

“It is exciting that Gould’s mouse is still around, but its disappearance from the mainland highlights how quickly this species went from being distributed across most of Australia, to only surviving on offshore islands in Western Australia. It’s a huge population collapse.”

In addition to Gould’s mouse, the study examined seven other extinct native species.

All had relatively high genetic diversity immediately before extinction, suggesting they had large, widespread populations prior to the arrival of Europeans.

“This shows genetic diversity does not provide guaranteed insurance against extinction,” Dr Roycroft said.

“The extinction of these species happened very quickly.

“They were likely common, with large populations prior to the arrival of Europeans. But the introduction of feral cats, foxes, and other invasive species, agricultural land clearing and new diseases have absolutely decimated native species.

“We still have a lot of biodiversity to lose here in Australia and we’re not doing enough to protect it.”

The study has been published in the journal PNAS.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleYoung dancers step up to a new level
Next articleAstraZeneca’s now available for all who want it
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply