MY SUMMER / Tim Overall

THERE’S still work to be done for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council mayor TIM OVERALL over the summer, with a bit of downtime…
Joining with superintendent Paul Jones, the district manager of the NSW Rural Fire Service, and attending the NSW premier’s bushfire emergency citations presentations at our 22 brigades and also the SES, throughout December and January
Planning and looking forward to Australia Day and the Citizen of the Year awards for Queanbeyan, Braidwood, Bungendore and Captains Flat. There are many deserving volunteer heroes saving our communities during the past Black Summer.
Catching up with family friends, some of which have sadly endured a tough year with the loss of a family member or found themselves in one of our nursing homes.
Relaxing at home with the family, cricket… and more cricket.
Possibly a break at and around Burrill Lake, Conjola and Moruya… watch out fish!