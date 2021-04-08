Namadgi National Park reopens tomorrow

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER being closed for 15 months due to damage caused by the extreme fires and flooding, most of Namadgi National Park will reopen tomorrow (April 9).

Areas reopening include the Mt Tennant and Australian Alps walking track, Honeysuckle Ridge, including the campground and Booroomba Rocks, Orroral Valley, Nursery Swamp, the Geodesic Dome, the tracking station and the Bimberi Wilderness Area.

Remaining closed, however, will be the Yankee Hat Rock Art Site, the Orroral Campgrounds, and some roads due to the heavy rainfall of late March and ongoing consultation works with local indigenous communities.

Land Management Minister Mick Gentlemen said the recovery work was able to progress faster than originally anticipated thanks to a combination of favourable weather conditions and the hard work of the recovery teams.

“For many Canberrans, they will be heading into Namadgi for the first time since the Orroral Valley bushfire in January 2020. The bush is still recovering, and the safety hazards brought about by the fires haven’t completely gone away,” said Mr Gentlemen.

“Many tree branches are still very fragile, so we ask that you avoid walking in fire affected areas on windy days. Always keep to the tracks because after a wet spring and summer there’s a lot of thick regrowth if you head off the marked path.

“Before heading out into the park, make sure you revisit our safety information and familiarise yourself with what you need to pack and drop into the visitor centre to stock up with water and nourishment and get the latest news from the friendly staff.”

More safety advice and information on what’s open can be found here.