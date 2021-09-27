Nature parks reopen and home visitors allowed

FROM Friday (October 1) households will be allowed to have two visitors over, nature parks will reopen and non-essential businesses can operate with click and collect.

The changes, according to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, have been made in recognition to the current public health risk and the ACT’s increased levels of vaccinations.

With this in mind, the ACT chief health officer, from October 1, will allow:

Two people will be able to visit another household at any one time.

The outside of home time limit for recreation and other activities will be doubled from two hours to four hours, however, gathering sizes remain at five people.

All non essential retail will be able to operate at both click and collect and click and deliver services with a maximum of five people allowed inside a business premise.

Outdoor bootcamps, personal training and coaching can recommence with no more than two people excluding staff.

ACT nature parks will reopen.