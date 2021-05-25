New advisory council targets harmful gambling

ACT Community Clubs Ministerial Advisory Council chair Shane Rattenbury. Photo: Nathan Schmidt.

A NEW advisory council will meet for the first time Wednesday (May 25) with the goal of better implementing gambling reform in Canberra.

The ACT Community Clubs Ministerial Advisory Council will include representatives from local clubs, unions and organisations, and will focus on existing reform initiatives, such as reducing gaming machine licences to 3500, introducing $5 bet limits and $100 “load-up” limits for gaming machines, as well as enhancing a self-exclusion scheme.

While its purpose will be to advise on the implementation of such initiatives, Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury, who will chair the council, says it will also ensure that Canberra clubs continue to provide services for the community and are sustainable in the long-term.

“Community clubs play an essential part in the social life of many Canberrans, as a meeting place and sponsor of community events,” Mr Rattenbury says. 

“We want to ensure clubs continue to support the community, while introducing and strictly enforcing measures to further reduce harm from gaming.”

The council will meet on a regular basis to ensure ongoing dialogue with clubs and other stakeholders, Mr Rattenbury says. 

Members of the council will include:

  • ClubsACT president Kim Marshall;
  • Canberra Community Clubs chair Athol Chalmers;
  • United Workers Union secretary Lyndal Ryan;
  • Financial Counselling Service and Consumer Law Centre of the ACT financial counsellor Wendy Sandeman;
  • Canberra Gambling Reform Alliance founder Jeremy Halcrow;
  • The Hope Project founder Kate Seselja; 
  • Canberra Bowling Club president Geoff McKay;
  • Canberra Irish Club president Mary Collier;
  • Canberra Labor Club president Brian Weir;
  • The Youth Coalition of the ACT communications director Thomas Stevens;
  • And, ACT Gambling and Racing Commission CEO Yu-Lan Chan. 

