New covid case takes Queanbeyan to 23 active cases

ONE of the 11 new covid cases reported by Southern NSW Local Health District to 8pm last night (September 25) is from Queanbeyan.

It is the first reported case in three days taking Queanbeyan’s total of active cases to 23.

Goulburn bore the brunt of the new numbers with seven new cases, taking its active case load to 29. Six are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

Meanwhile in Batemans Bay two new cases are linked to known cases.

One new case is unallocated and is under investigation.