New cyber hub has an aim to lead the nation

THE ACT government has its eyes on turning Canberra into the cyber capital of Australia following its commitment to establish a cyber hub. 

Former rector of UNSW Canberra Dr Michael Frater was chosen to lead the “Canberra Cyber Hub”, an industry-led establishment that will elevate cybersecurity research in the ACT by growing the city’s cybersecurity education pathways.

“’The Canberra Cyber Hub’ will aim to build our skilled workforce through education, helping start-ups and other businesses attract investment, showcase our research capabilities and cement Canberra as a key player in the national and international cyber security landscape,” Dr Frater says.

By 2024, Australia’s cyber security spending is expected to grow by 35 per cent to $7.6 billion, which is why the ACT government will initially invest $700,000 to fund the development stages of the hub.

Assistant minister for economic development Tara Cheyne

Assistant minister for economic development Tara Cheyne says the ACT government’s initial investment will fund an “innovation network” to accelerate the growth of small-medium businesses, develop an education portal to help students and business navigate study options and promote Canberra’s cyber capabilities. 

“Canberra is well-placed to be a leader in cyber security due to our high concentration of cyber security stakeholders, established education and research capabilities, highly skilled workforce, collaborative business community and close proximity to government,” she said.

