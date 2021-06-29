New direction orders returning Canberrans to ‘stay home’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS who have been to parts of Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland will be required to stay home until Friday (July 2) due to the evolving covid situations in each area.

ACT Health will be updating and introducing the new travel directions today, which will align with the stay-at-home requirements being put in place in each of these jurisdictions.

For Western Australia, a new stay-at-home requirement for the Perth and Peel regions was introduced at midday and will stay in place until 11.59pm Friday.

In addition, anyone in the ACT who has spent time in the Perth or Peel regions between June 22 and midday today will need to complete an online declaration form on the ACT COVID-19 website.

With the situation in the Northern Territory continuing to develop, the current stay-at-home order will be extended for people who have been in city of Darwin, city of Palmerston and Litchfield LGAs in the NT for a further 72 hours until 1.30pm Friday.

Anyone in the ACT who has spent any time in the NT LGAs between June 18 and 4pm on June 27 will not need to follow the stay-at-home requirement but must complete an online declaration form.

A new stay-at-home requirement for parts of south east Queensland from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island areas will be introduced from 6pm today until 11.59pm Friday.

However, anyone who has spent time in these regions between June 19 and 6pm today will need to complete an online declaration form on the ACT COVID-19 website.

When announcing the new health direction, an ACT Health spokesman said this is a stark reminder for all Canberrans to reconsider interstate travel at this time.

“All Canberrans should be avoiding any COVID-19 affected areas. If you must travel for essential reasons, you must abide by all public health directions in place in the jurisdiction you travel to and the ACT. This includes changing travel plans and adhering to public health instructions upon your return,” he said.

ACT Health will be updating the ACT COVID-19 website with exposure locations every day at 10am and 6pm.

“If you are returning to the ACT please be extra vigilant when monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested immediately if you experience even the mildest of symptoms,” he said.