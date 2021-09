New exposure location numbers balloon

NEW covid casual exposure locations have ballooned by 35 in the latest list of sites, issued at 7.44 last night (September 25). No new close exposure sites were reported.

Here are the updates:

ALDI Conder , 9 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 23 September, 4.25pm-5.30pm.

ALDI Conder, 9 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 22 September, 9am-9.55am.

Woolworths Conder, Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 22 September, 9.25am-10.15am.

Woolworths Belconnen , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 21 September, 10am-12pm.

Bus Route 41, BUS374, Florey to Westfield Belconnen, 21 September, 9.08am-9.14am.

Bus Route 3, BUS595, Westfield Belconnen to ANU, 21 September, 9.14am-9.29am.

Bus Route 2 , BUS476, ANU to Westfield Belconnen, 21 September, 10.14am-10.28am.

Bus Route 3 , BUS595, Westfield Belconnen to Florey, 21 September, 10.55am-11.01am.

Coles Amaroo , Horse Park Drive, Amaroo, 21 September, 1.10pm-2pm.

The Reject Shop , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 21 September, 11.55am-1pm.

Woolworths Belconnen , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 21 September, 12.55pm-2pm.

Coles Jamison , Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie, 21 September, 1.40pm-2.35pm.

Watson LPO and Pharmacy, 1 Watson Place, Watson, 20 September, 1.45pm-2.40pm.

SupaBarn Express Watson , 5 Watson Place, Watson, 20 September, 2pm-2.50pm.

SupaBarn Express Watson, 5 Watson Place, Watson, 20 September, 5.50pm-6.40pm.

Woolworths Charnwood , 25-30 Charnwood Place, Charnwood, 20 September, 8pm-9pm.

Woolworths Belconnen, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 20 September, 12pm-1pm.

Woolworths Conder , Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 20 September, 7pm-10pm.

Coles Express Gungahlin , Ginn Street, Gungahlin, 20 September, 9.45am-10.45am.

Bus Route 3 , BUS431, Florey to ANU, 20 September, 9.08am-9.26am.

Bakers Delight , Tuggeranong Hyperdome, Anketell Street, Greenway, 9 September, 6am-9am.

Woolworths Conder , Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 19 September, 7pm-10pm.

Bus Route 3, BUS646, Florey to ANU, 19 September, 9.09am-9.26am.

Bus Route 3 , BUS625, ANU to Florey, 19 September, 9.46am-10.01am.

ALDI , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 19 September, 1.30pm-2.40pm.

Woolworths , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 19 September, 1.50pm-2.45pm.

Roll’d , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 19 September, 2pm-3.05pm.

Bakers Delight , Tuggeranong Hyperdome, Anketell Street, Greenway, 18 September, 6am-9am.

Canberra Imaging (waiting room and reception area only), 121/43 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin, 17 September, 10.45am-12.05pm.

Bakers Delight, Tuggeranong Hyperdome, Anketell Street, Greenway, 17 September, 6am-9am.

Bus Route 3 , BUS406, Florey to ANU, 17 September, 9.34am-9.54am.

Bus Route 2 , BUS639, ANU to Westfield Belconnen, 17 September, 10.30am-10.43am.

Bus Route 2 , BUS378, Westfield Belconnen to Florey, 17 September, 11.04am-11.10am.

Bus Route 3, BUS416, Florey to ANU, 16 September, 9.03am-9.24am.

Woolworths, Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, 15 September, 11.30am-12.30pm.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.