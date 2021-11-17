New fire and rescue chief named

CANBERRA has a new fire and rescue chief officer with Matthew Mavity being appointed to the role.

The former Kambah fire station chief has been acting in the job of chief officer since the departure last year of Mark Brown, who had been in the role for five years.

Mr Mavity brings 25 years of experience to the position, both as a firefighter and in management.

In welcoming Mr Mavity, ESA Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said it’s the first time in 13 years that an ACT firefighter has been appointed to the role as chief officer.

“Mr Mavity is a respected leader within ACTF&R, and I am exceptionally proud to officially welcome him into this role long-term,” Ms Whelan said.

“He has actively continued to improve the service to be highly responsive and diverse, reflecting the Canberra community.”

Mr Mavity said he was honoured to be appointed.

“The community holds a great deal of trust and respect for our Fire and Rescue service, and I feel privileged to serve and protect our community in this role,” Mr Mavity said.

His tenure as chief officer is five years.