New fire station opens at Majors Creek

THE NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) of the Lake George District yesterday (May 23) celebrated the opening of a new fire station at Majors Creek.

The new station now provides the brigade with a kitchen, office, meeting/training room, toilets and space for multiple vehicles.

NSW RFS assistant commissioner Kelly Browne was at its opening and described the new station, built at a cost of almost $829,000, as a modern, standalone, fit-for-purpose building that is greatly welcomed by the volunteers and the communities they serve.

She thanked the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council for contributing $31,716 towards the final cost and congratulated the Majors Creek Brigade and community for raising more than $11,000 to put towards the station.

“This new building is greatly welcomed and will not only assist with vehicle housing, but with training and the fighting of fires locally and the old station will be repurposed for use by the community,” Ms Browne said.