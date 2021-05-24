New fire station opens at Majors Creek

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Firefighting volunteers outside the new station. Photo: NSW RFS.

THE NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) of the Lake George District yesterday (May 23) celebrated the opening of a new fire station at Majors Creek.

The new station now provides the brigade with a kitchen, office, meeting/training room, toilets and space for multiple vehicles.

NSW RFS assistant commissioner Kelly Browne was at its opening and described the new station, built at a cost of almost $829,000, as a modern, standalone, fit-for-purpose building that is greatly welcomed by the volunteers and the communities they serve. 

She thanked the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council for contributing $31,716 towards the final cost and congratulated the Majors Creek Brigade and community for raising more than $11,000 to put towards the station. 

“This new building is greatly welcomed and will not only assist with vehicle housing, but with training and the fighting of fires locally and the old station will be repurposed for use by the community,” Ms Browne said.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHow to see the rare super blood moon
Next articleNew system helps reduce pharmaceutical harm
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply