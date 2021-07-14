New fund honours disability advocate Sue Salthouse

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FUND to help people with disability pursue leadership roles in the ACT was established in honour of Sue Salthouse today (July 14) — what would have been her 72nd birthday.

The 2020 ACT Senior Australian of the Year — a well-known Canberra disability advocate that died in a crash last year — was known for her advocacy in the disability sector and her work with women in the sector.

The “Sue Salthouse” leadership fund was established by the ACT government to assist people with disability to access opportunities that build skills and experience, enhancing the representation and leadership capacity of people with disability.

The fund recognises Sue’s hard work championing inclusion and leadership opportunities for people with disability and focuses specifically on women and girls.

Hands Across Canberra will administer the $75,000 seeding fund on behalf of the ACT government’s Community Services Directorate.

They will work with an advisory group, which include of Sue’s family and Disabilities ACT and Advocacy for Inclusion, to advise and progress leadership and representation of people with disability.

Disability Minister Emma Davidson said the fund will empower people with disability to pursue leadership development opportunities such as attending conferences, university, mentoring, skill-building courses and activate ideas that change lives.

“Two years ago, Sue announced the establishment of a community fund and I’m proud that this new named fund builds upon the work she generously started,” she said.