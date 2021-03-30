New group responds to sexual assault in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A SEXUAL Assault Prevention and Response Working Group will soon be established to collaborate with the community, the service sector, unions and relevant stakeholders to respond to sexual assault in the ACT.

Headed by Minister for Women Yvette Berry, the establishment of the group is a response to a meeting Ms Berry held with key experts and stakeholders, such as the victims of crime commissioner Heidi Yates, to understand what needs to happen next to make reforms to sexual assault issues in the Canberra.

“[In the meeting] I heard the call for a different approach to change,” Ms Berry said.

“The treatment of women in workplaces and across the country is unacceptable. We are demanding a future in which women are treated with dignity and respect.

“It is a momentous time and it is time to put survivors at the centre of how we respond to sexual assault and violence.”

Ms Berry said the working group will be inclusive and intersectional about experiences of sexual violence across the whole community including people with a disability, children and young people, the LGBTIQ+ community, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and communities that are culturally and linguistically diverse.

“We know that there are many different experiences and that our response must provide more than just one pathway,” she said.

The first meeting of the working group will be held in the coming weeks.

The ACT government has also released a survey regarding women’s experiences seeking help for sexual assault in the ACT.

Ms Berry said she encourages women in the community to complete the survey to help them better understand women’s experiences and their views about services and support.