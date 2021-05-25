New mandatory labour licence tackles exploitation

By
CityNews
-
Labour Hire Licence commissioner Jacqueline Agius.

A NEW licensing scheme will require Canberra labour hire providers to obtain a labour hire licence by November 27, in a bid to reduce labour exploitation in the territory. 

The “Labour Hire Licence” scheme will be overseen by WorkSafe ACT, which will issue licences and conduct compliance and enforcement activities.

Incoming labour hire licence commissioner Jacqueline Agius says the new licence is a significant step in improving working conditions for labour hire workers in the territory so they demonstrate compliance with workplace laws.

“[It] gives workers the confidence that they are employed by a licensed provider who treats their workers properly,” Ms Agius says.

“Labour hire providers will have six months to apply for and obtain their licence. On November 27 all labour hire providers who operate in the ACT must hold a labour hire licence or they will be in breach of the Labour Hire Licensing Act 2020.

“On November 27, we will begin taking compliance and enforcement action against labour hire providers who are not licensed, and who are found not to be complying with workplace laws and standards.”

WorkSafe ACT will also introduce a publicly available licence register to enable businesses, workers, and the community to know if they are dealing with a licensed labour hire provider.

