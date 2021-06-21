New mass vaccination clinic to open at airport

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW mass vaccination clinic is set to open at Canberra Airport next week.

The ACT government will open the clinic next Tuesday (June 29) to deliver more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations following last week’s update by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), which recommended that Pfizer is now the preferred COVID-19 vaccine in adults under the age of 60.

In a joint statement released by Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith this afternoon (June 21), Mr Barr said the Canberra Airport clinic will deliver 1500 vaccines per week in the first few weeks.

“This will increase as more people become eligible for their second vaccine dose,” he said.

From this afternoon, ACT residents aged 50-59 years can book for a Pfizer appointment at the mass vaccination clinic at Garran or the Canberra Airport.

The mass vaccination clinic at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will continue to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for ACT residents aged 60 years and over.

“We are continuing to encourage all ACT residents who are eligible from either a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccination to plan ahead and make an appointment as soon as possible,” Mr Barr said.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the important ways that Canberrans can protect themselves and their family from the most serious health risks posed by COVID-19.”

Book online via the booking system MyDHR or call the COVID-19 vaccination line on 5124 7700, 7am-7pm, daily.