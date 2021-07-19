New ‘park and ride’ to be built in the north

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONSTRUCTION is underway for a new “park and ride” in Canberra’s north.

Located on Well Station Drive, the “park and ride” is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year, according to the ACT government’s city services.

The Well Station Drive park and ride will include parking for more than 170 vehicles, bike parking facilities, designated accessible parking spaces, an access point from Well Station Drive, and provision of a right turn bay and left turn slip lane into the facility from Well Station Drive and standard left/right movements out.

It will also include new active travel paths linking to the existing signalised intersection of Flemington Road and Well Station Drive, including a 2.5 metre wide path connecting the existing bus stops on Well Station Drive, new and upgraded street lighting and line marking, signage and landscaping.