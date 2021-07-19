New ‘park and ride’ to be built in the north

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Well Station Drive park and ride in construction.

CONSTRUCTION is underway for a new “park and ride” in Canberra’s north. 

Located on Well Station Drive, the “park and ride” is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year, according to the ACT government’s city services.

The Well Station Drive park and ride will include parking for more than 170 vehicles, bike parking facilities, designated accessible parking spaces, an access point from Well Station Drive, and provision of a right turn bay and left turn slip lane into the facility from Well Station Drive and standard left/right movements out.

It will also include new active travel paths linking to the existing signalised intersection of Flemington Road and Well Station Drive, including a 2.5 metre wide path connecting the existing bus stops on Well Station Drive, new and upgraded street lighting and line marking, signage and landscaping.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRollout shambles sees Coalition sink in popularity
Next articleOlder people without smartphones struggling to check in
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply