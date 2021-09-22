New platform promises easier vaccination bookings

A NEW online platform is promising a simpler and faster way for people to register and receive their COVID-19 vaccination using QR codes.

The NSW Health Vaccination Administration Management Platform (VAM) allows the public to book a vaccination for family members or themselves at a clinic, date and time of their choosing.

People can also view, reschedule or cancel appointments themselves, as well as select the date, time and clinic for their first and second dose vaccinations.

Southern NSW Local Health District COVID-19 vaccine coordinator Leanne Ovington said the system is “user-friendly” and will speed up the administration process when people arrive for their appointments.

“After people fill in their details on the booking system, they are given a QR code, which is scanned at the clinic when they arrive for their appointment,” she said.

“All they need to do is scan the QR code and show identification, and the administration team can see their details already in the system.”

The booking system also allows for people to disclose any medical conditions before they attend a clinic, which is then automatically reviewed in the system to determine if vaccination is safe for them.

