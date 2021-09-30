New platform shares health and safety advice for workers

A NEW online platform shares information on employee rights and responsibilities at work, workplace health and safety, COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies, how to communicate with managers and dealing with non-compliant customers.

The platform, Safe21, has been launched by the United Workers Union, on behalf of the ACT government, to provide more support to the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

The Safe21 platform also provides an adviceline that workers can call to get further information and support on a range of issues.

In launching the platform, the director of the ACT branch of the United Workers Union, Lyndal Ryan, said the introduction of the Safe21 platform is a step in the right direction for hospitality workers, who are some of the most exploited when it comes to wage theft and health and safety.

“United Workers Union is happy to be part of this vital project, especially during the pandemic where it’s more important than ever that workers understand their rights,” Lyndal said.

Workers can register for training modules at safe21.com.au