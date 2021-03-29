New program helps women at risk of harmful drinking

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH recent trends showing increased alcohol use in women aged 40-65, the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) has launched “Ripple”, an initiative to support women in that age group reduce risky drinking.

In collaboration with the Centre for Alcohol Policy and Research (CAPR), the program launched today (March 30), featuring a website that offers resources as well as information and tips for women in the ACT on how to cut back on drinking.

“Drinking alcohol causes a range of health problems, from sleep disturbance and lack of energy to chronic illnesses like cancer and heart disease,” says Dr Anita Hutchison, a general practitioner in Canberra and supporter of the Ripple project.

“As a GP, I have met with many women in our community who said that they feel great and well-rested when they cut back on drinking. And personally, I know how important it is to stay healthy and cut back on alcohol to help reduce the chances of short and long-term health risks.”

A study from the ANU found that the frequency of alcohol consumption during COVID-19 was substantially higher for women than it was two to three years previously. Moreover, having childcare responsibilities was a strong predictor of an increase in alcohol consumption for women.

“The pandemic has been a period of heightened stress and anxiety – managing work and family during restrictions and lockdowns,” said CEO of FARE Caterina Giorgi.

“Some people have turned to alcohol to deal with anxiety, but we know that increased alcohol use exacerbates issues and leads to more anxiety.”

The program will also include a research trial testing the effectiveness of an online intervention to help women in the age group with reducing risky drinking.

“Recent trends show an increase in alcohol use among women aged 40-65 years, amidst the declines found in other population groups,” said Dr Sandra Kuntsche, principal research fellow at CAPR.

“We aim to overcome this by testing a newly developed online intervention focusing on 40- to 65-year-old women living in the ACT.

“The online intervention we are trialling is based on the most recent scientific evidence and was developed in close collaboration with women in that age group, allowing us to incorporate their needs, ideas, and goals.”

The program is funded by the ACT government Health Directorate under the Health Promotion Grants Program, and was officially launched by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“I encourage everyone to have a look at the Ripple website and share it with your friends and family members,” said the minister.

The website can be found here.