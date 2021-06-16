New technology has researchers seeing in the dark

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Dr Rocio Camacho Morales… “We have made the invisible visible.” Photo: Jamie Kidston/ANU.

RESEARCHERS from ANU have revolutionised night-vision after developing new technology — a first-of-its-kind thin film — that allows people to see clearly in the dark. 

The film, described as ultra-compact in the publication “Advanced Photonics”, could one day work on standard glasses.

“We have made the invisible visible,” lead researcher Dr Rocio Camacho Morales said.

“Our technology is able to transform infrared light, normally invisible to the human eye, and turn this into images people can clearly see – even at distance.

“We’ve made a very thin film, consisting of nanometre-scale crystals, hundreds of times thinner than a human hair, that can be directly applied to glasses and acts as a filter,  allowing you to see in the darkness of the night.”

The technology is extremely lightweight, cheap and easy to mass produce, making them accessible to everyday users, according to the researchers.

Currently, high-end infrared imaging tech requires cryogenic freezing to work and are costly to produce. This new tech works at room temperatures, they say.

ARC Centre for Excellence in Transformative Meta-Optical Systems (TMOS) director and physics professor, Dragomir Neshev, said the new tech used meta-surfaces, or thin films, to manipulate light in new ways.

“This is the first time anywhere in the world that infrared light has been successfully transformed into visible images in an ultra-thin screen,” Prof Neshev said.

“It’s a really exciting development and one that we know will change the landscape for night vision forever.”

The team of researchers say discovery will also make the work of police and security guards – who regularly employ night vision – easier and safer, reducing chronic neck injuries from currently bulk night-vision devices

The new tech has been developed by an international team of researchers from TMOS, ANU, Nottingham Trent University, UNSW and European partners.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLow business survival rate needs urgent attention
Next articleBoris Johnson overstates Australia’s climate ambition
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply