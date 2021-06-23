‘News deserts’: Online falls short in wake of papers closing

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONLINE sources of information aren’t filling the gap left by the closure of many local newspapers throughout Australia, leading to concerns about areas not serviced by local news or “news deserts”, says a new report from the University of Canberra.

The Digital News Report Australia 2021 released by the UC’s News and Media Research Centre, found that although consumers are increasingly turning to online sources for information, they still consider the local newspaper and TV news service to be the best place to get important civic news about their community.

“While online sources are now the top destination for those looking for a job or a weather update, audiences are still relying on traditional news outlets to find out what happened on the local sports field, in the council chambers, or court room,” said lead author of the report professor Sora Park.

“2020 was a difficult year in the Australian news sector, with news companies closing, contracting or suspending their print editions.

“This is in part a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also reflects a longer-term gradual decline in newspaper consumption that is replaced by online offerings.”

The study also highlights the important role of local newspapers in generating a sense of community, particularly among older news consumers.

It found people who primarily get their news from print publications are more likely to say they feel attached to the local community (73 per cent), than those who rely on other news sources.

“We also found that a sense of attachment to the local community is an indicator of engagement with news,” said prof Park.

“Those who feel attached to the people who live in their city, district, town or village are more likely to be interested in news (61 per cent) than those who do not feel attached (43 per cent).

“It is important for industry and government to remember that the closure of a local newspaper or TV news service not only leaves a gap in the provision of quality news, but is also a loss of critical information that is connected to people’s sense of attachment to their community.”