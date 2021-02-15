Ngunnawal crash puts motorcyclist in hospital 

A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital last week following a crash between the rider and a ute in Ngunnawal. 

At about 12.20pm on Wednesday (February 10), police attended a collision between a red Yamaha motorcycle and a white Ford Ranger utility at the intersection of Horse Park Drive and Arrabri Street.

The motorcycle rider was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6731134. 

