Night works will close lanes on Northbourne

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

NORTHBOURNE Avenue will be closed in the southbound direction between Antill Street and Wakefield Avenue for five night starting Sunday (June 6). 

Works, which will be carried out from 7pm-5am, Sunday to Thursday, will include removing the existing top layer of the road surface, asphalt patching any cracks in the road pavement and then asphalt resurfacing of the full length of the road.

Morphett Street will also closed between Challis Street and Northbourne Avenue.

Guests of the Pavilion Hotel will be required to enter through the worksite, and will only be allowed to enter until midnight each night.

Signage will be in place and traffic controllers instructing vehicles how to access the Pavilion Hotel through the worksite.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT’s world first a small step to end nation’s fossil fuels
Next articleDean’s unexpected combinations are a treat to the ear
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply