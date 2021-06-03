Night works will close lanes on Northbourne

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NORTHBOURNE Avenue will be closed in the southbound direction between Antill Street and Wakefield Avenue for five night starting Sunday (June 6).

Works, which will be carried out from 7pm-5am, Sunday to Thursday, will include removing the existing top layer of the road surface, asphalt patching any cracks in the road pavement and then asphalt resurfacing of the full length of the road.

Morphett Street will also closed between Challis Street and Northbourne Avenue.

Guests of the Pavilion Hotel will be required to enter through the worksite, and will only be allowed to enter until midnight each night.

Signage will be in place and traffic controllers instructing vehicles how to access the Pavilion Hotel through the worksite.