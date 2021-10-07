Nine new covid cases in Queanbeyan

QUEANBEYAN has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 today (October 7).

Five of the new cases were detected in Karabar, one is in Crestwood, two are in Queanbeyan and one is in Googong.

All are linked to known cases.

In the last 24 hours four new cases were also detected in the Goulburn Mulwaree region that are currently under investigation.

One new case was also detected in Cooma, and another in Thredbo.

Additionally, 15 new exposure sites have also been identified throughout the Snowy Monaro region.

The locations and times of concern include:

Cooma, Murphys Café:

From 9.30am to 11.10am, Tuesday, September 28.

From 10.15am to 10.40am, Thursday, September 30.

From 12.15pm to 1.15pm, Tuesday, September 28.

From 3.05pm to 4.05pm, Thursday, September 30.

From 6.55pm to 7.55pm, Thursday, September 30.

From 1.05pm to 1.40pm, Wednesday, September 29.

From 8am to 8.30am, Thursday, Septembre 30.

Cooma, TSG tobacconist, from 1.35pm to 2.10pm, Wednesday, September 29.

Cooma, Monaro Meat, from 10am to 10.20am, Thursday, September 30.

Cooma, Prouds, from 8.15am to 3.15pm, Thursday. September 30.

Cooma, Hooks Pharmacy, from 4.40pm to 5.15pm. Thursday, September 30.

Cooma, Aldi, from 3.45pm to 4.30pm, Saturday, October 2.

Berridale, Bean and Barley Café, from 12.05pm to 12.55pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne, ESS Board store, from 11.30am to 12.05pm, Wednesday, September 29.

Jindabyne, Woolworths, Nuggets Crossing:

From 2.45pm to 3.45pm, Tuesday, September 28.

From 4.15pm to 5.05pm, Wednesday. September 29.

Thredbo, Thredbo Bakery, from 7.15am to 2.45pm, Wednesday, September 29.

Thredbo, Thredbo Medical Centre, from 2.45pm to 4.15pm, Thursday, September 30.

Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Since the start of the outbreak in June, the Southern NSW Local Health District has recorded 317 cases of the virus.

State-wide today it was announced that NSW recorded 587 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.