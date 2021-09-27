Queanbeyan records four new covid cases

NINE new covid cases have been detected in the southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) in the past 24 hours, including four cases in Queanbeyan.

It comes as the NSW government reveals its three-stage roadmap out of lockdown.

Of the nine new covid cases in the SNSWLHD, four are in Queanbeyan and are currently under investigation.

Five cases are in Batemans Bay, four are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 118 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Meantime, NSW recorded 787 new local coronavirus cases today (September 27), its lowest daily figure since August 24.

At today’s covid update, Premier Gladys Berejiklian unveiled a three-stage roadmap out of lockdown, with the state expected to reach the 80 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone before the end of October.

NSW is expected to reach the 70 per cent double dose mark on October 11. Ms Berejiklian expects the 80 per cent mark to be reached around October 24. At 80 per cent fully vaccinated, anyone who has had both vaccination doses can travel anywhere freely in NSW, stand up and drink at a pub, “consider” international travel, and unvaccinated people will be able to attend places of worship

From December 1, further changes will be introduced including all venues moving to the two-square-metre rule, masks will not be required indoors at offices, indoor pools and nightclubs can reopen, and unvaccinated people will have greater freedoms.

“Vaccination remains our ticket to freedom so we need to work even harder to get jabs in arms, to help stop the spread, minimise outbreaks and ensure people are protected when we open up,” Ms Berejiklian says. The Premier also confirmed that unvaccinated people would also enjoy the same freedoms of others from December 1.