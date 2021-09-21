Nine new covid cases recorded in southern NSW

NINE new covid cases have been recorded across Queanbeyan, Yass, Goulburn and the Upper Lachlan Shire in the past 24 hours.

Two of the cases have been detected in Queanbeyan and only one of them is currently linked to a known case. The other is under investigation.

Three of the new cases were identified in Goulburn, two are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

Three are in Yass and are all linked to known cases and one case is in the Upper Lachlan Shire and is under investigation.

The Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) says the new cases bring the total number associated to the latest outbreak in the region to 85.

It comes as NSW recorded 1022 new COVID-19 cases today (September 21) and 10 deaths.