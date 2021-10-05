Nineteen new covid cases recorded in southern NSW

NINETEEN new covid cases have been detected in the Southern NSW local health district in the past 24 hours, including eight in Queanbeyan.
Of the eight new cases four are in Jerrabomberra, two are in Karabar, one is in Crestwood and one is in Queanbeyan. Two are linked to known cases.
There are three new covid cases in Cooma and seven in Jindayne with three linked to known cases.
Dalmeny has recorded one new covid case which is under investigation.
The Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) says the new cases bring the total number associated to the latest outbreak in the region to 290.
NSW recorded 608 new covid cases today (October 5) and seven deaths.
