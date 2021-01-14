No Canberrans linked to Brisbane covid cases

NO Canberrans have been associated with the six cases of the UK COVID-19 variant present in Brisbane, according to ACT Health. 

Queensland Health issued an alert yesterday (January 13) urging anyone who had been at the Hotel Grand Chancellor, Brisbane, since December 30 to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result. The quarantine hotel has since been linked to six cases of the UK COVID-19 variant.

QLD authorities today advised ACT Health that there are no close contacts from Canberra associated with the hotel.

However, ACT Health is reminding anyone who has recently returned from greater Brisbane to remain alert and be vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if any develop, no matter how mild.

