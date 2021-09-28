No certainty for continued COVID-19 Disaster Payments

THERE has been no certainty from the Commonwealth Government about whether the COVID-19 Disaster Payment will continue if the ACT ends its lockdown on October 15.

During lockdown, employees have been eligible for this payment if they have lost work hours.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he has asked the Commonwealth to urgently update communities on the future of this payment during the transmission out of lockdown.

“I certainly hope that the Commonwealth will continue to make these payments because there will be some individuals who will still have their hours of work restricted because of the gradual transition out of lockdown,” he said.

For businesses, Mr Barr said the ACT government is negotiating further financial support with the federal government.

“It is recognised that some industry sectors will require some financial support beyond the time that the lockdown ends,” he said.

“This includes businesses in hospitality, tourism, the arts, events and personal services. It may include other, more niche, industry sectors as well.

“In addition to jointly funded grants with the Commonwealth, the ACT government will continue to support impacted businesses beyond the end of the lockdown on October 15.”

He said these programs will include, but may not be limited to, the following:

The COVID-19 Small Business Hardship Scheme

The Commercial Tenancy Support Scheme

The Accommodation and Tourism Venue Operator Support Scheme

The Small Tourism Operator Covid Recovery Payment

The ACT government will also have hospitality industry licence and fee waiver schemes, including:

The food business registration fee waiver, which has been extended until March 31.

If a food business registration has been pre-paid for more than one year in advance, an additional 12 months will be added to the licence.

Outdoor dining permit fees have been waived for another 12 months until June 30.

The annual licence fee waiver for some liquor licences has been tapered to provide a further 50 per cent reduction for 12 months from April 20, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Eligibly licencees include nightclubs, restaurants and cafe licences, bar licences, general licences, catering licences, special licences, and club licences.

Payroll tax waivers and deferrals are also available for the 10 per cent of businesses in the ACT that are not already exempt from payroll tax.