No covid breaches, but worksites deemed ‘unsafe’ 

POLICE teamed up with WorkSafe ACT inspectors to conduct COVID-19 compliance checks on constructions sites but found breaches when it came to safety instead.

Yesterday (July 15), police and inspectors went to 14 residential construction sites in Denman Prospect to do COVID-19 compliance checks.

All sites checked were found to be compliant with the ACT health directions. However, a number of work sites were found by WorkSafe ACT inspectors not to be compliant with their health and safety obligations.

During the inspections WorkSafe ACT issued three prohibition notices, all relating to risks of falling from heights, according to work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius.