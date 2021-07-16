No covid breaches, but worksites deemed ‘unsafe’ 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE teamed up with WorkSafe ACT inspectors to conduct COVID-19 compliance checks on constructions sites but found breaches when it came to safety instead. 

Yesterday (July 15), police and inspectors went to 14 residential construction sites in Denman Prospect to do COVID-19 compliance checks.

All sites checked were found to be compliant with the ACT health directions. However, a number of work sites were found by WorkSafe ACT inspectors not to be compliant with their health and safety obligations.

During the inspections WorkSafe ACT issued three prohibition notices, all relating to risks of falling from heights, according to work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThree people kicked out of Canberra in a week
Next articlePlease save this heritage house now, Minister Vassarotti!
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply