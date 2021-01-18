No fireworks, but an ‘iconic’ line-up

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S Australia Day celebrations won’t feature its usual fireworks display, but its music line-up is predicted to be “iconic” with Daryl Braithwaite headlining the concert.

The main event, starting from 1pm, will be a ticketed concert (because of coronavirus restrictions) at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park, and will feature other “iconic” Australian musicians such as James Reyne, Lee Kernaghan, Kingswood and Fanny Lumsden.

Earlier in the day – from 11am – will be “The Great Aussie Picnic”, which will be taking place across five, free entertainment hubs at multiple locations along Lake Burley Griffin, and will include live music, kids’ performers, food trucks, hampers and licensed bars.

All events will be abiding by COVID-19 regulations, and so will have a picnic style seating to ensure social distancing. Each of the hubs will also have hand sanitation stations and covid safety marshals to ensure the safety of patrons, according to the event organisers – the National Capital Authority and National Australia Day Council.

“We are excited for people to enjoy a relaxing and safe day in the heart of Canberra: Lake Burley Griffin,” said NCA CEO Sally Barnes.

“It’s been difficult with the covid situation but I’m incredibly proud of our team for being able to organise the event.

“Australia Day is a good time to think about where we’ve come from, where we are going and to recognise that this land has been home to families for tens of thousands of years. We hope that Canberrans will be able to reflect, relax and enjoy the celebration.”

Those interested in history may also enjoy a day at the National Museum, where a family-friendly program of music performances, weaving demonstrations, director-led tours, talks and activities will be held with their event “January 26 at the Museum”. Featured will be the “Endeavour Voyage” exhibition, which showcases the untold stories of Captain Cook and the First Australians.

Also included is “A Portrait of Australia” which will feature photographs of the Australian outback and the people who live there.