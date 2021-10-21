Nominations open soon for Queanbeyan election

CANDIDATE nominations for the upcoming Queanbeyan-Palerang council election will open next week.

Eleven councillor positions are up for grabs in the local government election to be held on December 4.

A new Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) Mayor and deputy will be elected by the council at the first meeting following the election.

NSW local government elections were originally scheduled to be held September 4, but were deferred because of the COVID-19 situation in Sydney and associated statewide lockdowns.

It’s estimated that 5.2 million voters across the state will take part in the local government elections, which will involve 125 local councils.

Candidate nominations open on Monday (October 25) and will close on November 3.

To nominate head to https://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/lge21.