NZ covid cases spark a warning in the ACT 

ANYONE in the ACT who has been to New Zealand on or after February 6 needs to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate immediately, urge ACT Health.

The advice comes after the New Zealand Ministry of Health reported five COVID-19 cases over the past few days, two cases with the UK variant of the virus, and three community cases, which have the ministry in the process of isolating and testing close contacts.

ACT Health is advising that anyone who has been to any of the ministry’s locations of interest to self-isolate until they receive a negative test.

“They should continue monitoring themselves very closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get re-tested if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild,” an ACT Health spokesperson said.