NZ outbreak brings on new ACT health direction

TRAVELLERS returning to the ACT from New Zealand may be required to seek entry approvals.

The updated returned travellers public health emergency direction comes after the NZ Ministry of Health recorded three more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s active case number to 65.

Travellers from NZ who are already in the ACT and have been in Auckland on or after February 20 (excluding transits via Auckland Airport) must get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they get a negative result, or if they were in a location of interest must quarantine until 14 days after they were last in the location of interest, says an ACT Health spokeswoman. 

“ACT Health will be contacting anyone in the ACT who has recently arrived from New Zealand and advising them of their requirements for testing and quarantine,” she says.

“Travellers from New Zealand should check the New Zealand Ministry of Health website to keep up to date with any new exposure sites.

“They should also continue monitoring themselves very closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get re-tested if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild.”

