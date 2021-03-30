Offenders burn car at reserve carpark 

Share Canberra's trusted news:
OFFENDERS were allegedly seen lighting a grey Nissan X-Trail on fire in the south Pine Island Road carpark on the morning of March 11.
Police believe the car was set on fire at about 9.30am at the Pine Island Reserve carpark in Greenway.
The alleged offenders left the location in a grey Nissan Pulsar.
Police have spoken to a number of witnesses, and are now seeking the public’s assistance to locate two elderly women who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information or footage who is year to speak to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6750692.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor