Offenders burn car at reserve carpark 

OFFENDERS were allegedly seen lighting a grey Nissan X-Trail on fire in the south Pine Island Road carpark on the morning of March 11.

Police believe the car was set on fire at about 9.30am at the Pine Island Reserve carpark in Greenway.

The alleged offenders left the location in a grey Nissan Pulsar.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses, and are now seeking the public’s assistance to locate two elderly women who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information or footage who is year to speak to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6750692.