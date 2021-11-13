Oil spill from bus in Barton stops the traffic

UPDATED: 3.30pm.
AN oil spill from a bus closed Capital Circuit in Barton at the Commonwealth Avenue exit this afternoon (November 13).
Emergency Services say the Capital Circuit intersection is now open, but that (at 3.30pm) emergency services – fire & rescue, police and Transport Canberra – remain on the scene.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.
