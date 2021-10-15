One dead, fewer covid cases but more in ICU

A WOMAN in her 70s is dead and there are 35 new reported cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (October 14).

ACT Health says the woman died at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care Facility. Her death brings to eight the number of lives lost in the current covid outbreak that began on August 12.

Sixteen people are in hospital with a new high of eight people in intensive care. ACT Health hasn’t indicated how many are on ventilators nor what the level of vaccination is among the people in hospital.

There are 493 active cases in the ACT from a total number for this outbreak to 1394.

The ACT’s fully vaccinated rate stands at 76 per cent of people 12 years and above.