ACT ends its no-one-in-hospital covid run

CANBERRA has broken its five-day run of no-one in hospital with covid, ACT Health reports today (November 15).

There is now one active case of COVID-19 in hospital in the ACT, but no-one is in the intensive care unit.

Following a weekend of relaxed restrictions, the ACT has reported 10 new cases of covid in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases in the capital to 175.

ACT health says there were 1635 negative test results in the 24 hours to 9am today.