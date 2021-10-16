Overall to replace Barilaro in fight for Monaro

PROMINENT Queanbeyan resident Nichole Overall has been pre-selected this afternoon (October 16) as the uncontested candidate for the NSW Nationals in the impending by-election for the state seat of Monaro.

The seat was vacated in recent weeks when member for 10 years and Deputy Premier John Barilaro suddenly resigned in the wake of the Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s decision to step down in the face of ICAC enquiries.

Ms Overall is the wife of Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council mayor Tim Overall, who himself announced his own retirement after 13 years in the top council job on Wednesday.

She is also a regular columnist with “CityNews”.

The outgoing member said he couldn’t have picked a better person for the job.

“My only fear when I announced I was leaving politics was that the new member for Monaro wouldn’t be as strong a fighter as I have been for our electorate, but In Nichole, you have that fighter,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Nichole always has the community at the front of her mind and has a passion for helping others that is unrivalled.”