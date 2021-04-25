P-plate teen loses licence after 136km/h parkway dash

A 17-year-old girl will lose her licence for speeding after being detected driving at 136km/h on the Majura Parkway at about 11.13 last night (April 24).

A licence check by police revealed she had only been issued her licence in February.

Police say the driver will be fined $700 for speeding between 30km/h and 45km/h above the 100km/h limit, and as double demerit points are in place for the holiday weekend, she will receive eight demerit points. As a provisional-licence holder, this will result in the loss of her licence.

Double demerit penalties are in effect until midnight, Monday, April 26, and during this period all speeding, seatbelt, riding without a helmet and mobile-phone offences attract double demerit points. All other traffic offences attract an additional demerit point.

