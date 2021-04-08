‘P’-plater faces charges after crash that killed teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PROVISIONAL driver has been charged with culpable driving causing death following a single vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Wanniassa last year.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, crashed on Longmore Crescent, Wanniassa, at about 1.50am on October 31.

He, as well as two other passengers, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl had life-threatening injuries and died on November 3.

The 19-year-old man will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court next week.