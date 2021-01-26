Paddys River death: Cops renew calls for information

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are renewing calls for information that could help with their investigation into the motorcycle crash that killed Alex Coppinger on January 17.

The 21-year-old’s body was found adjacent to Paddys River Road, Paddys River, after he was reported missing on January 18.

CCTV footage from premises in the area showed Alex shortly before the collision, which they believe was around midday and 2pm on January 17, and while police don’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident, the footage showed several other vehicles on the road before and after the collision.

Police are requesting that any motorists in the area at the time to come forward, as they may be able to assist.

They particularly want to talk to the driver of a red, 1950s-era sports car seen in the area. This driver is not suspected of any involvement in the collision, however, they may be able to provide some information to police, they say.

Anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, or information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6716436.