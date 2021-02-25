Page man charged with share-house murder

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 35-year-old Page man has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the “horrific” incident in Page on Saturday (February 20).

The dead man and an injured man were residents at the share house in Braine Street. An injured female was a visitor.

Police say a motive has not been confirmed.

The charged man and the two victims remain in hospital.

Supt Scott Moller said: “This was a horrific scene that confronted emergency service personnel on Saturday morning.

“I’d particularly like to thank our officers and the ACT Ambulance Service officers that contained the incident and ensured a greater loss of life didn’t occur.”

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website. Information can be provided anonymously.