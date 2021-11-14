Partially treated wastewater discharged into Molonglo River

PARTIALLY treated effluent has been discharged from the Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre treatment plant into the Molonglo River overnight due to the heavy rain of Friday and Saturday.

However, Icon Water said today (November 14) there was no risk to the ACT water supply as the effluent was released downstream of our water sources. ACT residents could continue to use their taps and drinking water as usual.

Icon Water said today that some discharges of partially treated effluent might still occur over the coming days as it continued to process the inflow following the rainfall across the Canberra region over the last few days.

“The majority of effluent discharged from the plant continues to be fully treated and disinfected, and after heavy rains, influent received at the plant is heavily diluted by stormwater,” Icon’s press statement says.

“The proportion of partially treated effluent in relation to flows within the river system represents around 0.2 per cent of the Murrumbidgee River flow.

“Icon Water recommends that residents on the section of the Murrumbidgee River from the junction of the Molonglo River and above Burrinjuck Reservoir avoid drawing water from the river for either potable (drinking or food preparation) or non-potable (domestic or stock watering) purposes for the coming days. Icon Water also advises against swimming and other bodily contact water sports in this section of Murrumbidgee River over this period.”

Icon Water said it had notified the ACT and NSW Environment Protection Authorities, ACT and NSW Health, and close-by residents affected by the discharge.