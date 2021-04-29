Parties unite to address sexual violence

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S major parties united at the announcement that three new action groups will be formed to address sexual violence in the ACT.

Focusing on prevention, response and law reform, Minister for Women Yvette Berry announced the establishment of the three groups yesterday (April 28), alongside Liberal shadow minister for women Nicole Lawder, and Greens Leader Shane Rattenbury.

Ms Berry said: “This is an issue that affects everyone in our community and that’s why it’s so important to be working closely across party lines and across government to address sexual assault and sexual violence in Canberra — the only jurisdiction in Australia to have made this shared commitment.”

She also noted that law reform is only part of the solution when it comes to addressing sexual violence in Canberra.

“Sexual assault is complicated and complex. It needs a very considered and careful response, which is why we have set up these three working groups to bring all of those responses together in a coordinated way that puts victims survivors at the centre, but listens to the expertise of the sector,” she said.

“We’re taking the time to have that considered approach.”

The “prevention” working group, according to Ms Berry, will focus on driving systemic, cultural change across the Canberra community, particularly targeted at schools, universities, CIT and workplaces. The “response” working group will focus on service provision and police response, informed by victim survivor experience of accessing support, advocacy and counselling.

And, the “law reform” working group will progress the parliamentary agreement commitment to reform consent laws and related sexual assault law reform.

The groups will report to an overarching Sexual Assault Response Steering Committee, made up of representatives from non-government organisations, unions, research bodies, the university sector and government representatives, who will set key priorities for future work and action by government.

“The objective is to coordinate efforts across the community, the service sector, unions, and stakeholders to develop an effective, systemic, evidence-based responses to sexual assault in the ACT,” Ms Berry says.

“Women make up 86.6 per cent of victims of sexual assault in the ACT and this needs an evidence-based approach that reflects the lived experience to understand that the nature of sexual assault has changed over time and what supports are currently in place across the system to support victim-survivors to prevent and respond to this serious issue.”

Victims of crimes commissioner at the ACT Human Rights Commission Heidi Yates says she is pleased with the government’s “landmark” decision to bring together political and non-political stakeholders in the new working groups.

“Together, we have the opportunity to drive long-lasting change in the Canberra community to promote gender equality and prevent sexual violence,” she says.

“My team and I look forward to contributing to this important work which, led by the voices and experiences of victim survivors, will aim to ensure best practice responses to Canberrans affected by sexual violence.”