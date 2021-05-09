Passenger critical after Latham car smash

A PASSENGER in a Mitsubishi Magna remains in hospital in a critical condition following a serious collision in Latham on Friday evening (May 7).
Police say the Magna was believed to have been driven in a dangerous manner in the west Belconnen area before the collision with another car at the intersection of Kingsford Smith Drive and Southern Cross Drive at about 10.40pm.
