Paterson calls for a Molonglo Valley community council

LABOR MLA Marisa Paterson will call on the ACT government to support the development of a Molonglo Valley Community Council when she moves her first motion in the Legislative Assembly today (February 11).

The member for Murrumbidgee lived in Molonglo Valley from 2017-2018 and says the residents aren’t being represented, and need a non-political group like a community council to do so.

Members of the Molonglo Valley community – the ACTs newest greenfield development, gazetted in 2010 – have established their own “Molonglo Valley Community Forum” but Ms Paterson, in her motion today, will argue that a council is needed to engage with the community and advocate to the ACT government on local issues relevant to the livelihood, liveability and wellbeing of residents and the community.

“Given the unique demographic attributes of the newly established suburbs, it is imperative that the Molonglo Valley Community Council is reflective and inclusive of the diversity of the community,” she says.

“This will require thinking outside the box and exploring innovative community engagement methods to establish a council that engages younger stakeholders, and those from non-English speaking backgrounds as an example”.