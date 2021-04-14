Register sperm, egg or embryo donors, says MLA 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Labor MLA Dr Marisa Paterson is calling on her own government to review support services and regulatory arrangements for assisted reproductive technology in Canberra.

The Murrumbidgee MLA will call on the ACT government in the Legislative Assembly next week.

Ms Paterson says many jurisdictions across Australia have legislation and regulatory regimes that provide a framework for assisted reproductive technology (ART) providers, patients and donors, however, the ACT does not currently have in place any legislated or  regulatory system governing important aspects of ART for parents and children.

 

She says this includes matters related to donor recognition and provider accreditation and licensing.

 

She will call on the government to: 

  • review the availability of ART support services and comparable regulatory arrangements in other jurisdictions; 
  • consider establishing a regulatory framework for ART in the ACT, including consideration of the position of sexuality and gender diverse couples;  
  • consider the establishment of a register to contain information where donor gametes are used and the  provision of regulated acc
    Dr Marisa Paterson… calling on the ACT government to review assisted reproductive technology services.

    ess to this information;  

  • consider the potential impact of the Federal Government’s “Mitochondrial Donation Law Reform (Maeve’s Law) Bill 2021″; 
  • consider the availability of ART for low-income earners in the ACT; and 
  • report back to the Legislative Assembly by August 2022 on findings. 

A critical part of this motion, she says, is the potential to establish a registration process for donated sperm, eggs or embryos to ensure that individuals in the ACT who are born using this treatment can identify their biological parent or obtain information about their genetic heritage and  background. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / New arts centre opens for a sneak peek
Next articleConcert explores a lack of human compassion
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply